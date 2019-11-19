Overview of Dr. Elton Shapiro, MD

Dr. Elton Shapiro, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Aventura Endocrine Associates in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.