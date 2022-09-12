Dr. Younan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emad Younan, MD
Overview
Dr. Emad Younan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Younan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emad S Younan MD PC84 Newbury St, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 532-2650
- 2 84 Highland Ave Ste 301, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (978) 744-2505
-
3
Sports Medicine North Orthopaedic Surgery Inc.1 Orthopedics Dr Ste 2, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 818-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Younan?
My husband has seen Dr. Younan for several years for back issues. He is professional, thorough and conservative in treatment. The office staff is professional and helpful.
About Dr. Emad Younan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1053375329
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Younan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Younan works at
Dr. Younan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Younan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.