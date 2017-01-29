Dr. Tay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emerald Tay, MD
Overview of Dr. Emerald Tay, MD
Dr. Emerald Tay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Tay works at
Dr. Tay's Office Locations
Emeral Family Medical Clinic828 E Valley Blvd Ste C, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 307-8636
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Only thing I don't like is that there is no appointment for Saturday, and that is the only day I am free.
About Dr. Emerald Tay, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Burmese and Mandarin
- 1255331294
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tay works at
Dr. Tay speaks Burmese and Mandarin.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tay.
