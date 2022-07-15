See All Plastic Surgeons in Concord, NH
Dr. Emese Kalnoki, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (26)
Map Pin Small Concord, NH
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emese Kalnoki, MD

Dr. Emese Kalnoki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.

Dr. Kalnoki works at Concord Hospital Psychiatric Unit in Concord, NH with other offices in Rochester, NY and Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalnoki's Office Locations

  1
    Concord Hospital Psychiatric Unit
    250 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 224-5200
  2
    Nurse Anesthetist Care Associates
    973 East Ave Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 244-1000
  3
    Concord Plastic Surgery
    246 Pleasant St Ste 210, Concord, NH 03301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 224-5200
  4
    Kalnoki Plastic Surgery
    6642 E Baseline Rd Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 641-7720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • Univera Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Just beautiful work and no problems. No issues with pain for me. Best decision.
    Waited Way Too Long — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Emese Kalnoki, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    NPI Number
    • 1336345362
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Center For Breast and Body Contouring, Fellowship In Aesthetic and Reconstructive Breast Surgery With Dr. Dennis Hammond
    Residency
    • University Of Louisville, Residency In Plastic Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emese Kalnoki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalnoki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalnoki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalnoki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalnoki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalnoki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalnoki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalnoki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

