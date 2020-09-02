Overview

Dr. Emil Hayek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.



Dr. Hayek works at University Western Resrv Heart in Hudson, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.