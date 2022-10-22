Dr. Emil Matei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emil Matei, MD
Dr. Emil Matei, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Memorial Weight-Loss Surgery Program2301 N University Dr Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 869-3246Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of General Surgery601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 409, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-3280Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Went for a consult…Nissan fundoplication. Had the surgery with Dr. Mateo. Life changing. Wish I had it done years ago. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!
About Dr. Emil Matei, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Male
- 1275575854
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hospitals Of The University Of Picardy|New York Hospital Queens
- Botsford General Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Dr. Matei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Matei using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Matei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matei has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matei speaks French and Spanish.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Matei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matei.
