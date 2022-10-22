Book an Appointment

Dr. Emil Matei, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.9 (126)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emil Matei, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Matei works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Weight-Loss Surgery Program
    2301 N University Dr Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 (954) 869-3246
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of General Surgery
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 409, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 (954) 869-3280
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Obesity
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallbladder Removal
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Barrett's Esophagus
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Drainage
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon Cancer
Colonic Diverticulosis
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Megacolon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pediatric Obesity
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 22, 2022
    Went for a consult…Nissan fundoplication. Had the surgery with Dr. Mateo. Life changing. Wish I had it done years ago. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!
    I’m a surgical nurse…so I know his skill! — Oct 22, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Matei to family and friends

    Dr. Matei's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Matei

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Emil Matei, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1275575854
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • Hospitals Of The University Of Picardy|New York Hospital Queens
    Internship
    • Botsford General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Regional Hospital South

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emil Matei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matei works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Matei’s profile.

    Dr. Matei has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Matei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

