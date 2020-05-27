Overview of Dr. Emily Exten, MD

Dr. Emily Exten, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Exten works at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI with other offices in Mansfield, OH and Monona, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.