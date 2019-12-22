See All Plastic Surgeons in Tualatin, OR
Dr. Emily Hu, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Emily Hu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and Samaritan Albany General Hospital.

Dr. Hu works at Dr. Emily Hu - Plastic Surgery in Tualatin, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Hu Plastic Surgery
    19250 SW 65th Ave Ste 365, Tualatin, OR 97062 (503) 692-8882
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • Providence Milwaukie Hospital
  • Providence Newberg Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
  • Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center
  • Samaritan Albany General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 22, 2019
    Dr Hu was wonderful with my breast reduction. Do caring and meticulous. Explained everything completely. Her nurse and staff are wonderful and competent. Her follow up is outstanding and I felt well cared for. Highly recommend.
    Julia — Dec 22, 2019
    About Dr. Emily Hu, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1508988841
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Residency
    • University of Michigan
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emily Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hu works at Dr. Emily Hu - Plastic Surgery in Tualatin, OR. View the full address on Dr. Hu’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

