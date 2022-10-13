Dr. Emily Kollmann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kollmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Kollmann, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Kollmann, DO is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Kollmann works at
Locations
-
1
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic2121 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 749-2261
- 2 1220 N Florence Ave Ste C, Claremore, OK 74017 Directions (918) 749-2261
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kollmann?
Very pleased. I was not happy with a past provider and she was very attentive. Removed skin cancer on temple and it healed w/o drainage. Stiches were removed with very little potential for scarring.
About Dr. Emily Kollmann, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1326308842
Education & Certifications
- OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kollmann accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kollmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kollmann works at
Dr. Kollmann has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Dermatitis Due to Drugs , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kollmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kollmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kollmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kollmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kollmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.