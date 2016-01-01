Dr. Emily Milam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Milam, MD
Overview
Dr. Emily Milam, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Milam works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu Langone Dermatopathology Section240 E 38th St Fl 11, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5250
-
2
NYU Dermatologic Associates222 E 41st St Fl 16, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-5889
-
3
NYU Dermatologic Associates530 1st Ave Ste 7R, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5889
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milam?
About Dr. Emily Milam, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1316300296
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milam accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milam works at
Dr. Milam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.