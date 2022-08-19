Overview

Dr. Emily Newsom, MD is a Dermatologist in Valencia, CA. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Newsom works at UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care in Valencia, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Porter Ranch, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.