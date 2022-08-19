Dr. Emily Newsom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newsom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Newsom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Newsom, MD is a Dermatologist in Valencia, CA. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care27235 Tourney Rd Ste 2500, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 253-5851
Limited To Official University Duties On200 Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-6911
Dr. Emily Newsom - Dermatology19950 Rinaldi St Ste 300, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 271-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seen by Dr. Newsom several times now. She’s encouraging, thorough and listens. I highly recommend her and the staff the assist her are caring and professional as well. Kudos
About Dr. Emily Newsom, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of New Mexico
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newsom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newsom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newsom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newsom has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newsom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Newsom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newsom.
