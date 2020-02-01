Overview of Dr. Emily Schaheen, MD

Dr. Emily Schaheen, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA.



Dr. Schaheen works at Northeast GA Plastic Surgey in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Gallatin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.