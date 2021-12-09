Dr. McDowell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmalyn McDowell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Emmalyn McDowell, MD
Dr. Emmalyn McDowell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL.
Dr. McDowell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McDowell's Office Locations
-
1
Dothan Behavioral Medicine Clinic408 Healthwest Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 702-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDowell?
Dr McDowell is a very caring person that has turned my life around. She truly cares about her patience. I would recommend her to anyone that needs help.
About Dr. Emmalyn McDowell, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1336134584
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDowell accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDowell works at
Dr. McDowell has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McDowell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.