Dr. Emmanuel Fashakin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Fashakin works at Abbydek Family Medical Practice PC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Elmont, NY and Richmond Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.