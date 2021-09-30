See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Emmanuel Hostin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Emmanuel Hostin, MD

Dr. Emmanuel Hostin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hostin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    228 E 45th St Fl 17, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 249-4240
  2. 2
    Fred Pescatore MD
    369 Lexington Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 249-4240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 30, 2021
    Dr. Hostin is an awesome doctor, I have been seeing him for a number of years, he listens, he takes his time to explain what was going on with my issues, I couldn't have asked for a better doctor, his bedside manner one of caring and understanding what I am feeling , I have had surgeries with him and up and walking within days. I highly recommend this doctor, he is amazing.
    Lorraine — Sep 30, 2021
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Emmanuel Hostin, MD.

    About Dr. Emmanuel Hostin, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    27 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1295777472
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Pennsylvania Healthcare System
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emmanuel Hostin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hostin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hostin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hostin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hostin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hostin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hostin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hostin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.