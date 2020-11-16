See All Hand Surgeons in Webster, TX
Dr. Emmie Ko, MD

General Hand Surgery
3.6 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Emmie Ko, MD

Dr. Emmie Ko, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Loyola University - Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Ko works at Emmie H Ko, MD PA in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ko's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emmie H Ko, MD PA
    350 N Texas Ave Ste A1, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4352
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

De Quervain's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 16, 2020
    Dr. Ko takes the time to know you, does a thorough examination, and offers expertise on surgical procedures. I am a professional athlete and am very happy with the outcome from my wrist surgery. My surgery was a great success.
    Jacqueline Rose Turner — Nov 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Emmie Ko, MD
    About Dr. Emmie Ko, MD

    Specialties
    • General Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861552424
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • California Pacific Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univeristy of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston
    Residency
    Internship
    • Univeristy of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University - Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Emmie Ko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ko has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

