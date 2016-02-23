Dr. Enrique Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Mejia, MD
Overview of Dr. Enrique Mejia, MD
Dr. Enrique Mejia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.
Dr. Mejia's Office Locations
Enrique F Mejia MD12314 Liberty Ave, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 843-8844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mejia was my doctor for 13 years (Age 5-18). He has been a great pleasure to work with. Always made sure my parents and I were comfortable. His nurses were always polite. Being so young, I can't remember too much about him. But I do know I was never afraid to go to doctors office. (And I'm generally afraid of blood...even the thought of it makes me queasy.) Never the less, he always made sure I was okay.
About Dr. Enrique Mejia, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144220047
Education & Certifications
- BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.