Dr. Enrique Segura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Segura, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Enrique Segura, MD
Dr. Enrique Segura, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Segura works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Segura's Office Locations
-
1
Empicare Inc.3800 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 885-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Segura?
I highly recommend him. I found him to be courteous, patient and most attentive to my needs - a rare quality in today's medical field. His professionalism inspired confidence and trust - affirmed by his thorough and meticulous attention to detail and to the concerns of his patient.
About Dr. Enrique Segura, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508036195
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- Universidad Central Del Caribe
- Villanova University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segura has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segura works at
Dr. Segura has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Segura speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Segura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.