Overview of Dr. Enrique Segura, MD

Dr. Enrique Segura, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Segura works at E Jefferson Neurological Assocs in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.