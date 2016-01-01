Dr. Appelbaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eric Appelbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Appelbaum, MD
Dr. Eric Appelbaum, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Marietta, GA.
Dr. Appelbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Appelbaum's Office Locations
-
1
Wellstar Neurology677 Church St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-2326
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Appelbaum?
About Dr. Eric Appelbaum, MD
- Neurotology
- English
- 1538506498
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appelbaum works at
Dr. Appelbaum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appelbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.