Dr. Eric Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Baker, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio Medical College Toledo.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
SkinTrust Dermatology Greenville26 Roper Corners Cir, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7744Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate dr. Baker’s careful examination and his pleasant manner.
About Dr. Eric Baker, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Usaf
- Mercy Hosp
- Ohio Medical College Toledo
- Dermatology
