Dr. Eric Baker, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (38)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Baker, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio Medical College Toledo.

Dr. Baker works at SkinTrust Dermatology Greenville in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Rash and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SkinTrust Dermatology Greenville
    26 Roper Corners Cir, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 234-7744
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 01, 2022
    I appreciate dr. Baker’s careful examination and his pleasant manner.
    — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Baker, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760576383
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Usaf
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio Medical College Toledo
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baker works at SkinTrust Dermatology Greenville in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Baker’s profile.

    Dr. Baker has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Rash and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

