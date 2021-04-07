See All Urologists in Mechanicsville, VA
Dr. Eric Cote, MD

Urology
3.9 (41)
Map Pin Small Mechanicsville, VA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Cote, MD

Dr. Eric Cote, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina|The Medical University of South Carolina|The Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Cote works at Virginia Urology - Hanover Medical Park in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spermatocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cote's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hanover Medical Park
    8220 Meadowbridge Rd Ste 202 Bldg 1, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 453-9004
  2. 2
    Virginia Urology
    8152 Pleasant Grove Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 924-4364

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spermatocele
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Treatment frequency



Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Eric Cote, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669435558
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|VCU Health - Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|VCU Health - Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth Univ
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina|The Medical University of South Carolina|The Medical University of South Carolina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Cote, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cote has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cote works at Virginia Urology - Hanover Medical Park in Mechanicsville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Cote’s profile.

    Dr. Cote has seen patients for Spermatocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Cote. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cote.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

