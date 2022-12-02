See All Family Doctors in Lutz, FL
Dr. Eric Crall, MD

Family Medicine
4.7 (38)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Crall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Crall works at Suncoast Skin Solutions in Lutz, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suncoast Skin Solutions Inc
    4651 VAN DYKE RD, Lutz, FL 33558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 321-1783
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    MyDPCdoc Family Medicine
    4953 VAN DYKE RD, Lutz, FL 33558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 321-1783

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 02, 2022
    For YEARS I looked for a Primary Care Doctor that would be a partner in my healthcare, rather than a director of my healthcare. I FINALLY found him. I believe that there is no better person to manage my care than myself. I mean who cares about it more than I do? What I needed was a doctor who would work with me, educate me and give me options to choose from. Dr Crall is all of that and more. The design of his practice allows him the time. Meet him. You won't be disappointed.
    Alberta — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Crall, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114979952
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Crall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crall works at Suncoast Skin Solutions in Lutz, FL. View the full address on Dr. Crall’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Crall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

