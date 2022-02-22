Overview of Dr. Eric Fitz, MD

Dr. Eric Fitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Fitz works at CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.