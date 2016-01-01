Overview

Dr. Eric Frizzell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Frizzell works at Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.