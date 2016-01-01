Dr. Eric Frizzell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frizzell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Frizzell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Frizzell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Frizzell works at
Locations
-
1
Pinehurst Medical Clinic15 Regional Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frizzell?
About Dr. Eric Frizzell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1144284803
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frizzell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frizzell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frizzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frizzell works at
Dr. Frizzell has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frizzell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Frizzell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frizzell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frizzell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frizzell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.