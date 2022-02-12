Dr. Eric Grubman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grubman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Grubman, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Grubman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in North Haven, CT.
Dr. Grubman works at
Locations
Yale New Haven Hospital2 Devine St Ste 1, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 789-2272
- 2 5 Pequot Park Rd, Westbrook, CT 06498 Directions (860) 399-3100
Ynhh-shoreline Medical Centerlab Med111 Goose Ln, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 789-2272
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 688-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Grubman, for many years now. He is a wonderful doctor who really cares about his patients. He has taken care of my heart issues for year's, best doctor ever who is top in his field, really cares about his patients, has always been there for me- I call him my rock.
About Dr. Eric Grubman, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1124039490
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grubman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grubman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grubman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grubman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Grubman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grubman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grubman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grubman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.