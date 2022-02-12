Overview

Dr. Eric Grubman, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in North Haven, CT.



Dr. Grubman works at Yale New Haven Hospital in North Haven, CT with other offices in Westbrook, CT, Guilford, CT and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.