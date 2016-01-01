Overview

Dr. Eric Hong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Hong works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in Encinitas, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.