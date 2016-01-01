Dr. Eric Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Hong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Hong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Hong works at
Locations
1
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 204, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 944-7300
2
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners9850 Genesee Ave Ste 780, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Hong, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1013162452
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
Dr. Hong has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
