Overview of Dr. Eric Johnston, MD

Dr. Eric Johnston, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with University Hospital Of Cleveland|University Tx Southwestern Med School|Wm Beaumont Hospital



Dr. Johnston works at Eye Care Solutions in Encinitas, CA with other offices in Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.