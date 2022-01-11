Dr. Eric Kraus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kraus, MD
Dr. Eric Kraus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Dr Kraus has been my neurologist since 2002. He is an expert in diagnosis, guided by the careful observations and logic. His demeanor is correct and to the point. He is efficient, and I sense that he is not into unneeded small-talk.
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Neurology
