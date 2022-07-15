Dr. Layne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Layne, MD
Dr. Eric Layne, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Layne's Office Locations
- 1 2 Easton Oval Ste 115, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 934-6890
Shepherd Hill Hospital200 Messimer Dr, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 348-4873
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3820 OLENTANGY RIVER RD, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-4414
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Always well informed and informative.
About Dr. Eric Layne, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
