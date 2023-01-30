Dr. Eric Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Leung, MD
Dr. Eric Leung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Road, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Thorough, listens well, sensible advice, explains.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1063703429
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
