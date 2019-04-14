Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD
Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman's Office Locations
Bensley Pavilion1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8640Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
There weren’t very many people waiting when I arrived but a lot when I left. Dr. L reviewed ALL my medical records, asked a lot of questions, answered my and my husband questions. He examined me and we discussed options until the bloodwork and xrays are done. Went right downstairs had my blood work and my x-rays done, made me a follow up appointment and steroid script to try and I’m hopeful. Dr. L said he will find out if it is MCTD,lupus, RA,fibro,degenerative discs, I was dx/w.Really like Dr.L
About Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1275522252
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Lieberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Raynaud's Disease, and more.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.