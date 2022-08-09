Overview

Dr. Eric Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.