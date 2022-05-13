Dr. Eric Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Mann, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Mann, MD
Dr. Eric Mann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Mann's Office Locations
Eric Mann, M.D.4550 Memorial Dr Ste 350, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 632-8100
The Retina Group, LTD., P.C.2821 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 835-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw so many doctors over all the years who could not help my eyes until I saw Dr Mann who fixed my eyes with surgery to almost perfect vision! I have referred so many people to Dr Mann and i am so thankfully for my sister-in-law for referring me to Dr Mann!
About Dr. Eric Mann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1841289014
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
