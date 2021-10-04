See All Neurosurgeons in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. Eric Momin, MD

Neurosurgery
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Momin, MD

Dr. Eric Momin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Dr. Momin works at St. Mary's Neurology Clinic in Grand Junction, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Momin's Office Locations

    Scl Health Medical Group - Center for Brain & Spine
    750 Wellington Ave Ste 3A, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 298-3188
    St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center
    2635 N 7th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 298-2535

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chiari Malformation Type 1
Brain Surgery
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Brain Surgery
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 04, 2021
    It is not an exaggeration to say that Dr Eric Momin saved my life. I arrived at St Mary's onboard a LifeFlite chopper with a near fatal spinal infection. Dr Momin and his staff were so kind and reassuring that they instantly inspired confidence that I was going to be ok. My surgery was 9 months ago and I am enjoying life and forever grateful to Dr Momin. I cannot be more vocal in my praise and gratitude ...Dr Momin , thank you so very much for my new lease on life, I wouldn't be able to even write this if it weren't for Dr Momin's skill and dedication. Thank you Dr Momin!
    Charles M Crowell — Oct 04, 2021
    About Dr. Eric Momin, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225357940
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Momin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Momin works at St. Mary's Neurology Clinic in Grand Junction, CO.

    Dr. Momin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Momin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Momin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Momin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.