Dr. Eric Moore, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
After being diagnosed with parotid gland cancer my wife and I reached out to a number of surgeons across the country. After an extensive search it was clear that Dr Moore and Eli Martin had the experience, expertise, and resources to perform the surgery with the least amount of risk possible. Dr Moore and Eli Martin answered all of our questions and made us feel like I was their only priority. Another doctor had said they would need to drill into my scull to locate my nerve due to the location of the tumor, Dr Moore assured me that was not necessary. Additionally, Dr. Moore’s discussions on YouTube are a great resource for learning more about saliva gland tumors. Dr. Moore and Eli Martin are world class and saved my life.
- Karl Franzens University
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Rochester|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
