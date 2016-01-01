Dr. Eric Poon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Poon, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Poon, MD
Dr. Eric Poon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Poon's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Poon, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese
- 1407810039
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poon speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Poon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poon.
