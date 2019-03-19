Overview

Dr. Eric Rasmussen, MD is a Dermatologist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Rasmussen works at Peninsula Dermatology and Laser Clinic in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.