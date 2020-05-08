Overview of Dr. Eric Santos, MD

Dr. Eric Santos, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Pennock, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Santos works at Cancer & Hemtlgy Ctrs Wstrn MI in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.