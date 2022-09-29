Dr. Eric Seiger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Seiger, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Seiger, DO is a Dermatologist in Fenton, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Mclaren Oakland.
Locations
Skin & Vein Center Of Fenton305 N LEROY ST, Fenton, MI 48430 Directions (810) 629-9200
Skin & Vein Center10984 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48150 Directions (734) 762-0798Monday10:00am - 5:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Skin & Vein Center44056 Mound Rd Ste 101, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 314-1400Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:15pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a face and neck lift in addition to eyelid surgery, and it couldn’t have gone better. In addition to awesome results, the staff-Kim, Kelly, and Dr Seiger are extremely talented and provided honest recommendations.
About Dr. Eric Seiger, DO
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seiger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seiger has seen patients for Telogen Effluvium, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seiger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiger.
