Overview

Dr. Eric Shiffrin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shiffrin works at Jefferson Comp Weight Mgmt -Endo in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.