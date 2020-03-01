See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Eric Shiffrin, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (494)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Shiffrin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Shiffrin works at Jefferson Comp Weight Mgmt -Endo in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Comp Weight Mgmt -Endo
    211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Graves' Disease
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anemia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroparesis
Goiter
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Adrenal Incidentaloma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Conn's Syndrome
Constipation
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cushing's Syndrome
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Female Infertility
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gestational Diabetes
Gout
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hair Loss
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Klinefelter Syndrome
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Strep Throat
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Turner Syndrome
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 494 ratings
    Patient Ratings (494)
    5 Star
    (424)
    4 Star
    (60)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Janet Gaspari — Mar 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Shiffrin, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1023451259
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Shiffrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiffrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shiffrin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shiffrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shiffrin works at Jefferson Comp Weight Mgmt -Endo in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Shiffrin’s profile.

    Dr. Shiffrin has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiffrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    494 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiffrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiffrin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiffrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiffrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

