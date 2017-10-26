Overview of Dr. Eric Shreve, MD

Dr. Eric Shreve, MD is an Urology Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Shreve works at Mercy Urology in Iowa City, IA with other offices in Cincinnati, OH, Liberty Township, OH and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.