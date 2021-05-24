Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Smith, MD
Dr. Eric Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Psychiatry Group Pllc3173 Kirby Whitten Rd Ste 104, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 384-8040
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Been his patient for 14 years. He spends a lot of time listening, taking notes, thoroughly explaining distress disorders, medications, alternative options. He truly cares. The only downside is that it takes forever to get any forms completed.
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1134233745
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.