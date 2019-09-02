Overview of Dr. Eric Sputh, MD

Dr. Eric Sputh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.



Dr. Sputh works at Northriver Ophthalmology in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.