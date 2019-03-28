Overview

Dr. Eric Stamberg II, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Stamberg II works at Health Quest Medical Practice in Kingston, NY with other offices in Wappingers Falls, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.