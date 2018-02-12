Dr. Eric Steenlage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steenlage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Steenlage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Steenlage's Office Locations
Center Orthopedics/Sports Medc1211 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (770) 565-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Steenlage has helped several members of our family. From reconstructing our daughters shattered elbow to treating my broken ankle. He has a conservative approach . Ethical Doctor with a compassionate bedside manner. His staff is responsive and efficient.
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Steenlage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steenlage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steenlage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steenlage works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Steenlage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steenlage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steenlage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steenlage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.