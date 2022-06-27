Dr. Eric Wasserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Wasserman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Wasserman, MD
Dr. Eric Wasserman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Wasserman's Office Locations
Eye Care Center of Stamford1275 Summer St Ste 200, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 978-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Wasserman for 6 years for regular eye exams with dilation, vision screening, and primary eye care. He's an excellent doctor who cares for his patients a lot. Very nice to talk with and answers questions thoroughly. I've experienced NO billing problems or difficulties with the front desk staff. Maybe there's been a change in the last 10 years. My experience has been great.
About Dr. Eric Wasserman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1023016011
Education & Certifications
- John H Sheets Eye Fdn
- Ny Med Coll Res Prog
- Danbury Hosp
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Connecticut College
- Ophthalmology
