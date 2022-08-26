Dr. Eric Weichel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weichel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Weichel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Weichel, MD
Dr. Eric Weichel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Weichel's Office Locations
The Retina Group Of Washington7501 Greenway Center Dr Ste 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 441-4577
Bowie16901 Melford Blvd Ste 111, Bowie, MD 20715 Directions (301) 805-5395
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have a procedure that involved inserting a needle in my eye. This petrified me; but upon entry into the office, I felt comfortable. The front desk staff were so nice, courteous and helpful. One of the technicians, Darryl was very helpful in getting me to relax and even laugh before the procedure. The Doctor's assistant, right before the procedure was, too, very calming and helpful. Then, Dr. Weichel was great, explaining the pictures and procedures very clearly. I will recommend Dr. Weichel to anyone needing his services.
About Dr. Eric Weichel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124053350
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Walter Reed AMC
- Tripler Amc|Tripler Army Medical Center
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weichel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weichel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weichel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weichel has seen patients for Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weichel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Weichel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weichel.
