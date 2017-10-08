Overview of Dr. Erica Anderson, MD

Dr. Erica Anderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Anderson works at Cohn Plastic Surgery in Vestavia, AL with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD, Herndon, VA and Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.