Overview

Dr. Erica Canova, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.



Dr. Canova works at Gainesville Dermatology & Skin in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.