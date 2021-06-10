Dr. Canova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erica Canova, MD
Overview
Dr. Erica Canova, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.
Dr. Canova works at
Locations
Gainesville Dermatology & Skin114 NW 76TH DR, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 332-4442
Gator Health and Rehab Associates120 NW 76th Dr, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 333-3223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Quiet, efficient, and I trust her with my life, esp since I have a genetic marker for melanoma, which has killed family members.
About Dr. Erica Canova, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canova works at
Dr. Canova has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Canova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canova.
