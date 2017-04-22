See All Pediatricians in Austin, TX
Dr. Erica Sharp, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Erica Sharp, MD

Dr. Erica Sharp, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Sharp works at North Austin Pediatrics in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Austin Pediatrics P.A.
    12201 Renfert Way Ste 110, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 491-5125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (4)
    Apr 22, 2017
    Dr Sharp has been my son's doctor for over 9 years and has been super thorough and thoughtful in his care. We highly recommend her as an excellent pediatrician with experience and compassion.
    Meghan in Austin TX — Apr 22, 2017
    About Dr. Erica Sharp, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467431684
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
