Dr. Erica Sharp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erica Sharp, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
North Austin Pediatrics P.A.12201 Renfert Way Ste 110, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 491-5125
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sharp has been my son's doctor for over 9 years and has been super thorough and thoughtful in his care. We highly recommend her as an excellent pediatrician with experience and compassion.
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1467431684
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Pediatrics
Dr. Sharp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharp.
